Stockton Ties Season-High Four-Game Winning Streak with 4-1 Win Over San Jose

June 22, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, CA - The Stockton Ports (25-40) tied a season-long winning streak by capturing their fourth victory in a row on Tuesday night, besting the San Jose Giants (39-26) at Banner Island Ballpark, 4-1.

Gunnar Hoglund set the tone on the mound, firing four innings of one-run baseball. He set a season-high in innings pitched, while striking out two and scattering three hits. Carlos Guarate (3-4) got the win by following with three shutout innings, allowing a single baserunner while punching out three batters. Blaze Pontes closed out the final two frames, also striking out three and notching his fifth save of the season.

The majority of Stockton's offense came in the second inning. Joe Mujica led off with a walk and then with one out, Derek Salom earned a full-count walk. After a fielder's choice, Pedro Pinedo walked and Colby Thomas cleared the bases with a ringing double off of the right field wall. His three-run two-bagger was all the offense Stockton needed.

The Ports added an unearned insurance in the eighth, while the lone run for San Jose was courtesy of a solo home run by Matt Higgins in the first.

Derek Salom's 2-for-2 performance with two walks marked a string of reaching safely in nine consecutive plate appearances - 5 hits, 4 walks.

Stockton aims at a season-long five game win streak on Thursday night with LHP Hayden Wynja (3-1, 3.76) scheduled to start for San Jose and Luis Carrasco (0-1, 4.35) will go for the Ports. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900.

