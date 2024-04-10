Stockton Spoils Rancho Cucamonga's Home Opener, 6-4

April 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Stockton Ports (2-2) played spoiler on Tuesday night, besting the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (1-3) in their 2024 Home Opener, 6-4. Corey Avant earned his second win of the season, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, while Ryan Brown logged his second save, retiring the final six outs of the game. Garrett McDaniels took the loss for Rancho Cucamonga.

Stockton plated one in the first after a Myles Naylor single through the right side. Nate Nankil singled him to second before Luke Mann brought in Naylor with a two-out RBI hit.

Rancho Cucamonga responded with one in the bottom of the frame when Jose De Paula was hit by a pitch and Zyhir Hope doubled him over to third, setting up a Jake Gelof sacrifice fly to make it 1-1.

The Ports then plated three unearned runs in the second. With two outs, Bjay Cooke singled to right, and then Ryan Lasko reached on an error by Gelof at third. That set the stage for a Naylor walk and Cole Conn cleared the bases with a triple down the right-field line to give Stockton a 4-1 advantage.

Stockton scored twice more in the fourth on a Naylor single and a Conn fielder's choice, which gave the Ports a necessary 6-1 lead after four.

Rancho Cucamonga responded in the sixth against Drew Conover with a Wilman Diaz double and a Kendall George walk to start the inning. With one out, Zyhir Hope hit a would-be fielder's choice to first, but Darlyn Montero tried to turn a double play and hit a sliding George at second base. That scored one and Gelof singled in another. Joe Vetrano's groundout completed the three-run frame and trimmed the lead to 6-4.

From there, the Stockton bullpen took over with Avant and Brown teaming up for 3.1 scoreless innings to earn the opening game victory.

NOTES:

â Stockton pitching walked 10 but stranded 14 base runners.

â Kendall George tied a franchise record with five walks for Rancho Cucamonga.

â Cole Conn drove in four, now tying him for the team lead with six RBI

California League Stories from April 10, 2024

