Stockton Smacks Giants In Series Opener, 17-5

The San Jose Giants allowed a season-high in runs scored on Tuesday night with their 17-5 loss to the host Stockton Ports at Banner Island Ballpark. In the opener of a six-game series, the Ports plated four runs in both the second and fourth innings to build an 8-1 lead and never looked back on their way to the convincing victory. The setback was San Jose's (39-25) season-high fourth consecutive loss.

Gerelmi Maldonado, who owned a sparkling 0.56 ERA over his previous four appearances (1 ER allowed in 16 innings), made the start on the mound for the Giants, but was roughed up early. In the bottom of the second, Maldonado plunked T.J. Schofield-Sam to begin the inning before Jose Mujica stepped to the plate and blasted a two-run home run to deep left center for a 2-0 Stockton lead. The rally then continued with two outs as Dereck Salom drew a walk before Pedro Pineda struck out, but reached safely on a wild pitch. The next hitter was Colby Thomas, who laced a double to deep left center that scored both Salom and Pineda to make it a 4-0 game.

San Jose got one run back in the top of the third as Zach Morgan led off with an infield single before he was forced at second on P.J. Hilson's grounder. After Jose Ramos walked, a wild pick-off throw from Ports pitcher Eduardo Rivera advanced the runners to second and third. Moments later, Turner Hill hit a sacrifice fly to center plating Hilson to bring the Giants within 4-1.

Maldonado recovered to strikeout three in a scoreless bottom of the third, but would run into more trouble in the fourth. Consecutive walks to Jose Escorche and Salom started the inning for Stockton. Pineda then bunted along the first base line that Morgan fielded, but threw away down the right field line. Pineda was credited with a single on the play while the throwing error allowed both Escorche and Salom to score giving the Ports a 6-1 lead. Maldonado then uncorked a wild pitch to bring home Pineda and then following another walk, Brennan Milone greeted new pitcher Esmerlin Vinicio with a ringing RBI double to left center pushing the Stockton advantage to 8-1.

Maldonado (1-1) was saddled with the loss after giving up a season-high eight runs (all earned) on four hits over three-plus innings of work. The right-hander walked four and struck out six.

The Ports added another run in the bottom of the fifth before the Giants responded with a two-run top of the sixth. A leadoff walk to Matt Higgins following by an error allowing Tanner O'Tremba to reach put runners on first and second. Anthony Rodriguez then singled to load the bases. Morgan followed with a fielder's choice grounder that brought home Higgins before Hilson's groundout scored O'Tremba as San Jose inched closer at 9-3.

Stockton though had an answer with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Ports managed only one hit in the inning as two walks and an HBP loaded the bases with one out. Salom's infield single to third scored the first run of the inning while a throwing error committed by Rodriguez at third base on the play allowed another run to come across. A wild pitch later in the inning scored the third run as the Ports stretched their lead to 12-3.

The Giants scored their final two runs in the top of the eighth with Onil Perez's leadoff double to deep left center serving as the only hit of the inning. A pair of Stockton errors and a wild pitch eventually led to the two runs scoring.

The Ports then took advantage of a position player pitching as San Jose infielder Dilan Rosario worked off the mound in the bottom of the eighth. Stockton would score five runs in the inning on three hits (two singles and one double), three walks, a sacrifice fly and an error on a dropped fly ball in right field. When the dust settled, the Ports had opened up a 17-5 lead.

Stockton finished the game with 12 hits and also drew 12 walks. It was the most walks issued by the Giants pitching staff in a game this season. San Jose recorded six hits in the contest and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Perez (2-for-5, 2B) was the only Giants player with a multi-hit game. The two teams combined for nine errors (Giants 4, Ports 5).

The Giants continue their series in Stockton on Wednesday night with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 7:05 PM. Manuel Mercedes is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

