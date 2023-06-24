Stockton Slams Three Home Runs En Route to 7-3 Win Over San Jose

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports (1-0) jumped out to a six-run lead after two innings, cruising to a 7-3 victory over the San Jose Giants (0-1) on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Colby Thomas sparked a three-run first, leading off the bottom of the first with his seventh home run of the season. In the second inning, Brennan Milone slugged a two-run shot to right-center and Henry Bolte followed with a solo homer to make it 6-0 after two frames.

San Jose sliced the deficit in half with two runs in the third inning and a Diego Velasquez solo home run in the fifth. Stockton added an insurance in the eighth on the second of Jose Mujica's two sacrifice flies.

James Gonazles (3-4) earned the win, going five innings and allowing three earned runs while striking out eight. It was the third-straight start Gonzalez has gone five or more innings, while winning his third game in his last four decisions. Pedro Santos snagged his third save of the season, firing a perfect two innings to close the game.

Nomar Medina (3-4) took the loss for San Jose after surrendering six runs (four earned) over four frames.

Dereck Salom added another single, extending his hitting streak to a season-long nine games.

With the victory, Stockton has now won six games over San Jose in nine games this season, clinching the first half season series.

Stockton goes for the series victory on Saturday night at 7:05pm, sending RHP Dheygler Gimenez (3-0, 4.41 ERA) to the mound against LHP Jack Choate (3-1, 2.30) for San Jose. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900.

