Stockton Signs Forward Mason Morelli

May 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. The Stockton Heat announce today that they have signed forward Mason Morelli to an AHL deal for the 2019-20 season. Morelli, a native of Minot, North Dakota, played in nine games for Stockton this spring, following his four-year collegiate career with the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Morelli scored three goals and one assist in nine games for Stockton with a plus 7 rating, including goals in three straight games to end his first stint in pro hockey. The 23-year-old captain led UNO with 19 goals and finished tied for first in points with 34 in 36 games. Morelli earned second team honors in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

BORN: Minot, North Dakota DATE: February 1, 1996

HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 200 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

