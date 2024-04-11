Stockton Shut Out for First Time in 2024, 4-0

April 11, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Stockton Ports (2-3) were shut out for the first time in 2024, blanked 4-0 by the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (2-3) on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field.

Eriq Swan, Gabe Emmett, and Joseilyn Gonzalez combined to strike out 12 Stockton hitters, allowing only a single hit across the final four frames.

Meanwhile, the Quakes offense got the eventual winning run in the first inning. Kendall George walked for a fifth consecutive at-bat to begin the series, stole second, and advanced to third on an error to lead off. The next hitter, Josue De Paula singled George home to make it 1-0.

Rancho Cucamonga wrapped the game with three runs in the fourth behind the first five batters reaching safely. Zyhir Hope got hit to lead off the inning, swiped second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jake Gelof drove Hope in with a single up the middle. Then, Joe Vetrano walked and Jesus Galiz was hit to load the bases. Jeral Perez lined a single into center field to score two and the rally concluded with a 4-0 deficit.

Though Stockton maneuvered around trouble the remainder of the game, the offense couldn't pick up an admirable debut for Alejandro Manzano (0-1), who took the loss after allowing all four earned runs in 4.2 innings.

Chen Zhuang made his first appearance since June 1, 2022, out of the bullpen and struck out six across three shutout innings.

Emmett (1-0) earned the win for Rancho Cucamonga, pitching five scoreless frames and striking out five.

Stockton sends RHP Yunior Tur (0-0, -) to the mound on Thursday night against RHP Patrick Copen (0-0, -) for a 6:30 first pitch. The Ports pregame show begins at 6:20 on Fox Sports AM 1280.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.