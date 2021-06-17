Stockton Returns Favor to Fresno on WednesdayÃÂ ÃÂ

June 17, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Stockton Ports (14-24) topped the Fresno Grizzlies (25-13) 11-6 Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. The loss ended the Grizzlies seven-game home winning streak in the process.

Drew Romo headlined the Fresno offense with an outstanding night at the dish. The catcher reached base four times and fell a triple shy of the cycle. His solo shot in the fourth inning was the third of his professional career. Zac Veen added a pair of rips and Ezequiel Tovar picked up his 30th RBI of the season.

Stockton piled together 11 runs on 12 hits and five walks. Brayan Buelvas led the charge with two clouts and five RBI. The first of his two taters was a grand slam to left field. Junior Perez chipped in with three RBI and two hits while Gavin Jones tallied a triple and pair of runs. Lawrence Butler saved multiple runs for the Ports with a couple of spectacular catches in left.

Stockton reliever Garrett Acton (2-0) earned the victory after one-plus innings of scoreless ball. He followed starter Daniel Martinez, who only lasted three and one-third frames. Grizzlies' righty Anderson Amarista (0-1) suffered the decision in his first start with the club. He threw five innings, allowing six earned runs. Austin Kitchen also appeared in his first contest for Fresno, going one frame. Tony Locey, Tanner Propst and Juan Mejia each hurled a scoreless inning. Both squads are back in action tomorrow at 6:50 pm from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Drew Romo (3-3, HR, 2B, RBI, 3 R, BB)

- RF Zac Veen (2-4, 2B, BB)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (1-4, 2B, R; eight-game hit streak)

- DH Julio Carreras (1-4, 2B, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- CF Brayan Buelvas (2-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R)

- LF Lawrence Butler (1-2, 2 R, 3 BB, multiple web-gem catches)

- RF Junior Perez (2-5, 2B, 3 RBI)

On Deck:

Thursday, June 17 vs. Stockton Ports, Stockton RHP Jack Cushing (1-0, 2.67) vs. Fresno LHP Sam Weatherly (1-3, 5.79), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies dropped their first home Wednesday game of the season (3-1).

Low-A West League Stories from June 17, 2021

