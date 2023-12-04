Stockton Ports Team up with Cecil Fielder for New Hitting Clinic in 2024

December 4, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, California - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce a new hitting clinic for the 2024 season with former Major League All-Star and World Series Champion Cecil Fielder. Fielder, who will lead the clinic, will take place on July 27th and 28th at Banner Island Ballpark.

"We are thrilled to be working with Cecil Fielder to provide such an exciting opportunity for youth baseball players in our community," said Ports General Manager Jordan Fenec. "The opportunity to learn hitting techniques from an MLB All Star will be beneficial to all youth players."

The two-day hitting clinic will be held from 9am to 12pm each day at Banner Island Ballpark where players from the current Ports roster will assist Fielder in providing individual instruction to each participant over the two days.

"I'm coming to Stockton to give up some hidden tips that I've learned being a player and coach," said Cecil Fielder, Former MLB Hall of Famer, 3x All-Star, 2x Silver Slugger, World Series Champion and one of MLB's most Prolific Hitters of all-time. "I'm going to pass on all my knowledge forward to a small group of youth baseball players."

The cost of the clinic will be $200 and is for ages 8-15 with a maximum of 60 participants.

As part of the two-day clinic, Fielder will also be in attendance for the Ports Saturday, July 27th game against the Fresno Grizzlies throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. There will also be an autograph session during the game from the 2nd inning through the 7th inning. Autographs will be free with a ticket and attendance at the game. Tickets for the game will be released soon.

To register for the clinic, please contact Ports Community Relations Manager, James Cole, at 209-644-1900. The slots are expected to fill up quickly for this unique opportunity.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from December 4, 2023

Stockton Ports Team up with Cecil Fielder for New Hitting Clinic in 2024 - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.