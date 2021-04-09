Stockton Ports Set to Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

STOCKTON, Calif - With baseball's return to Banner Island Ballpark less than a month away, the Stockton Ports are excited to release its 2021 promotional schedule.

The promotions will be released month by month beginning on April 12, 2021 and concluding on April 16, 2021. All announcements will take place on the Stockton Ports' social media pages and website.

"We are very eager to finally announce our 2021 promotional schedule," said Ports President Pat Filippone. "We have some exciting promotions that fans will enjoy, so be sure to follow us on social media."

To ensure you won't miss the 2021 promotion schedule announcement, follow the Stockton Ports on Facebook (@PortsBaseball), Twitter (@StocktonPorts) and Instagram (@StocktonPorts).

More information regarding the 2021 season and single game tickets will be released on a later date on our website. Ticket plans and group outings are on sale now for the 2021 season. To place your deposit or for more information, please visit StocktonPorts.com or call the Ports' front office at 209-644-1900.

