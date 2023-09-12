Stockton Ports Release 2024 Schedule

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports have released their 2024 schedule the team announced this afternoon. The Ports opening night is slated to be at home in Stockton Friday, April 5th against the Modesto Nuts at Banner Island Ballpark for a three-game series to kick off the season. This is the second straight season the Ports will open with their California League North Division rival at home.

"We are excited to continue building upon our success from this year leading into the 2024 season," said Stockton Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "Our staff made a great deal of progress on improving operations and fan experience, but the best is still yet to come at Banner Island Ballpark. Fans can continue to expect affordable, family fun all season long in 2024."

The Ports welcome in all seven other teams from the California League to Banner Island Ballpark for the 2024 season as Stockton will face off against the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Affiliate), Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies Affiliate), San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants Affiliate), Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels Affiliate), Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers Affiliate), Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate) and the Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres Affiliate).

The 132 - game schedule features 66 homes games at Banner Island Ballpark with 10 six-game series and two three-game series including opening weekend against the Modesto Nuts Friday, April 5th - Sunday, April 7th and 4th of July weekend against the San Jose Giants Thursday, July 4th - Saturday, July 6th.

Stockton's home schedule features 10 games in April, 15 in May, 14 in June, 15 in July and 12 in August/September along with two back-to-back homestands with the first starting May 27th-June 9th and the other from July 4th - July 14th.

Like 2023, majority of the 2024 series throughout the season will be played from Tuesday-Sunday with the exception of two starting on Monday, May 27th at home against the Nuts and Monday, July 1st on the road against San Jose.

Season tickets and mini plans are on sale now for the 2024 season. Promotions and game times will be released at a later date. Game dates are subject to change. For all the latest Stockton Ports news, visit stocktonports.com.

