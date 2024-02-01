Stockton Ports Release 2024 Daily Promotions
February 1, 2024 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release
Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to release their daily promotions for the 2024 season. The schedule includes Copa Tuesdays, Silver Sluggers Night / Wine Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Affiliate Food Fridays, Fireworks Night, and Bark in the Park / Family Funday / Kids Club Day.
Copa Tuesdays - The Ports will embrace their Copa de la Diversion identities every Tuesday sporting their Caballos de Stockton jerseys. Fans can also enjoy a taco special where they can purchase two tacos for $8 at the cantina cart or two tacos and a Tia Linda's Margarita for $15.
Silver Sluggers Night / Wine Wednesdays - Silver Sluggers receive a ticket to every Wednesday game to enjoy a night at the ballpark. Seniors (55+) interested in becoming Silver Sluggers should email [email protected] or click here. Fans will also be able to grab a $6 glass of wine courtesy of Consumnes River Farm.
Thirsty Thursdays - You won't want to miss out on the deals at Banner Island Ballpark on Thursday nights! Fans can kick back and enjoy $1 beer (Busch Light), $2 popcorn, and $3 hot dogs (Nathan's Famous) with a $10 field box ticket offer.
Affiliate Food Fridays - The Ports will embrace their opponent's coming into Banner Island Ballpark with a food special every Friday home game inspired by the opponent's affiliate. From main courses to appetizers to desserts, you won't want to miss out!
Fireworks Night - Fans will get the chance to experience a post-game fireworks show every Saturday at Banner Island Ballpark - a total of 12 Saturdays!
Bark in the Park / Family Funday / Kids Club Day - Bring your dog to the park every Sunday throughout the season! Dogs will be a free entry while owners will be encouraged to purchase in our Field Box sections. Family Funday, presented by Amy. L Scriven DDS, will feature a family four pack along with kids being able to run the bases post-game. Sundays also feature Kids Club Day, presented by Valley Children's Healthcare, where kids will receive free admission to every Sunday game throughout the season with a Kids Club membership along with free access to the San Joaquin County Department of Child Support Services Kids Zone. For more information regarding Kids Club memberships, fans can email [email protected] or click here.
Season tickets, mini plans, flex plans, and groups for the 2024 season are on sale now. Individual tickets will be sold at a later time. For more information, fans can call 209-644-1900 or email [email protected] today.
