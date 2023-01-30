Stockton Ports Release 2023 Promotional Schedule

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports have released their promotional schedule for the 2023 season. The slate includes 24 theme nights, 14 giveaways, and 13 firework shows including some of Stockton's staples in hats, replica jerseys, Pink Night, Local Heroes Night, and many more.

Giveaways, theme nights, and fireworks shows will be held every Friday or Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark for the 2023 season.

Promo Highlights (ALL PROMOTIONS SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

The Ports home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Modesto Nuts, the Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, where fans can enjoy a 2023 magnet schedule, presented by Lucas Business Systems, and fireworks show after the game. Opening Weekend continues with a hat giveaway on Friday, April 7 and concluded on Saturday, April 8 with a clear bag giveaway, pre-game cornhole tournament, presented by Baseball Boards, and fireworks show.

Coming back in 2023 after a short hiatus are Autism Awareness Day (April 23), Star Wars Night (May 4), Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Valley Children's Healthcare, (May 19), and Agricultural Night / Union Night (June 23).

Also new to the promotional schedule this season is Epilepsy Awareness Night (May 6), Teddy Bear Toss (June 24), Fair Night (July 14), Wizard's Night (July 29), and Social Media Night (September 1).

Other theme nights include College Night (April 21), Copa Weekend (May 5-7) Alumni Night / Armed Forces Night (May 20), Teacher Appreciation Night / High School Grad Night (June 3), Beachin' at Banner (June 30), and Christmas in July (July 25).

