Stockton Ports Release 2021 Promotional Schedule

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are thrilled to release their 2021 promotional schedule, which is jam-packed with

bobblehead giveaways, hat giveaways, Wine Wednesdays, an Independence Day Celebration and much more.

"We are very excited about the promotions we have lined up for this season," said Ports President Pat Filippone. "I hope Ports' fans are just as excited as we are for the promos, as well as baseball's return to Banner Island Ballpark."

Throughout the 2021 season, the Ports will offer four hat giveaways and three bobblehead giveaways that fans won't want to miss out on.

The Ports are looking forward to hosting an Independence Day celebration on July 3rd and 4th as they take on the San Jose Giants. To add to the celebration, the Ports will have a jersey auction presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort on July 4th.

More information regarding the 2021 season and single game tickets will be released on a later date on our website. Ticket plans and group outings are on sale now for the 2021 season. To place your deposit or for more information, please visit StocktonPorts.com or call the Ports' front office at 209-644-1900.

