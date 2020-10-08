Stockton Ports Raise Money for Local Schools

STOCKTON, Calif. - In an effort to aide local elementary schools as they adapted to a completely reformed style of education, the Stockton Ports raised money for schools in the Stockton Unified School District. The schools supported during the inaugural "Virtual Back to School Drive" were Hong Kingston Elementary, Pittman, Pulliam Elementary, John Adams Elementary, John F. Kennedy Elementary and Cleveland Elementary.

In order to follow safety protocols and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Ports allowed the local community to contribute to the "Virtual Back to School Drive" without having to leave their house. The Ports asked for monetary donations that were used towards gift cards for teachers to purchase software educational enhancements to best supply their students with the proper learning material for virtual learning.

Thanks to the generosity of the Stockton community, the Stockton Ports raised a total of $1,200 in donations that was equally distributed to purchase gift cards for the six schools involved. Each school will be receiving

$200 worth of gift cards that will allow them to purchase any necessary learning aides to ease the process of virtual education.

The Stockton Ports would like to thank the Stockton Community for their support during the Virtual Back to School Drive. Without the donors, this event would not have been as much of a success. The Ports look forward to continuing their effort to benefit the community as much as possible, especially during these unprecedented times!

