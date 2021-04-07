Stockton Ports Mourn the Loss of Former Pitcher John Stephen Criminger

April 7, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







The Stockton Ports are saddened to hear about the passing of former Ports pitcher John Stephen Criminger. Criminiger unexpectedly passed away on March 22, 2021 at the age of 51. The Ports send condolences to Criminger's family and friends during this difficult time.

Before entering the minor leagues, Criminger played for Lancaster High School, Newberry College and USC Aiken.

He then went on to play for the Milwaukee Brewers minor league organization for three seasons, where he played for the Stockton Ports in 1993. During his year with the Ports, Criminger appeared in 29 games with a 4.47 ERA across 58.1 innings.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from April 7, 2021

Stockton Ports Mourn the Loss of Former Pitcher John Stephen Criminger - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.