Stockton Ports July 4 Tickets on Sale Now

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports have released all individual tickets for the July 4 matchup against the Modesto Nuts, the team announced Monday. In addition to the regular game tickets, the Ports are also offering an all-you-can-eat BBQ in the Carrillo Davalos Law Firm Terrace.

All gates will open at 4:00 so fans can enjoy local rock band "Network," before a special 6:10 PM game time. The team will be wearing special July 4 jerseys, which will be available for auction during the game. The Ports will cap the evening with a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by Food 4 Less and Rancho San Miguel Markets, as the main downtown Independence Day show.

The all-you-can-eat BBQ option is $30 per person, and includes ribs, hot dogs, baked beans, salad, soda, and water. Fans who purchase the BBQ option will not receive a fixed seat for the game, but instead are encouraged to enjoy the game from the barstools and tables in the Carrillo Davalos Law Firm Terrace. When purchasing BBQ tickets online for July 4, please go to http://bit.ly/PortsGroupPortal and enter code 'July4'.

In anticipation of a sell out for Stockton's most extraordinary fireworks show of the year, the Ports are encouraging fans to purchase game tickets online at stocktonports.com and print them at home. Online ticket prices for the game start at $9 for Field Box, $12 for MVP, and $14 for Home Plate Box and Dugout Box. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office, which is open on game days from 10:00 am until the end of the 7th inning, and on non-game days from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

