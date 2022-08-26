Stockton Ports Host San Jose Giants

August 26, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports wind down their 2022 season on August 30 when they take on the San Jose Giants, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Tickets are on sale online at stocktonports.com, or at the box office.

Tuesday, August 30 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Value Tuesday: Take advantage of this deal by getting an $8 Field box ticket, $3 Hot dog and $5 Nachos!

Wednesday, August 31 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Silver Slugger Night: Join us for Silver Slugger night presented by Jar Insurance.

Wine Wednesday: Six-dollar Barreled Chardonnay and District 11 Zinfandel presented by Consumnes River Farms.

Thursday, September 1 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

$1 Beer Night: Get beer for $1, presented by the Law Offices of Jacob Loyal Benguerel! Hat Giveaway: Be one of the first 750 fans through the gates and receive a Baseball Cap, presented by SJC Engage.

Friday, September 2 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Gelof Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Zack Gelof Bobblehead, presented by Amazon.

Saturday, September 3 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (5:30 P.M. Gates Open)

Local Heroes Night: Come recognize Local Heroes on this special night dedicated to those who dedicate their lives to helping others.

Bucket Hat Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Bucket Hat, presented by Humana.

Fireworks: Stay after the game for fireworks, presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort.

Sunday, September 4 | 6:05 P.M. Game Time (5:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Family Funday: Kids run the bases after the game, presented by Amy L Scriven DDS.

Final Game: Cheer the Ports on with style at their last home game of 2022.

