Stockton Ports Announce 2021 Season Game Times

STOCKTON, Calif - The Stockton Ports are pleased to announce the 2021 Low-A West season game times. All Tuesday through Saturday games will start at 7:05 p.m., except for July 3rd starting at 6:30 p.m. and September 14 starting at 11:05 a.m. Sundays in May and June will start at 2:09 p.m., while Sundays in July and August will start at 6:05 p.m., except for July 4 with a 6:30 p.m. start time and September 19 with a 2:09 p.m. start time. Mondays will be an off day throughout the season

The Ports' home opener will be Tuesday May 11, 2021 at 7:05 p.m., when they take on the San Jose Giants. This will kick off Opening Week sponsored by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort.

"We are thrilled to announce our game times for the 2021 season as we continue to prepare for the return of Stockton Ports baseball," said Ports President Pat Filippone. "We are excited for the season and eager to have fans back at the ballpark."

During the 2021 season, the Ports will play at home for six games in May, 14 games in June, 15 games in July, 14 games in August and 11 games in September. The Ports will play 30 weekday games and 30 weekend games.

For the first time this season, the Ports will host the Fresno Grizzlies at Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies come to Stockton twice for a six-game series on July 13-18 and September 1-5. Due to the emphasis of reducing travel in 2021, the Ports will travel to Rancho Cucamonga to take on the Quakes on May 25, however the Ports will not host the Quakes this season. The Ports will host Lake Elsinore to kick off June but will not travel to Lake Elsinore

The Ports will host a weekend-long Independence Day celebration from July 2nd through July 4th as they take on the San Jose Giants at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

More information regarding the 2021 season and single game tickets will be released on a later date on our website. Ticket plans, suite rentals, and group outings are on sale now for the 2021 season. To place your deposit or for more information, please visit Stocktonports.com or call the Ports' front office at 209-644-1900.

