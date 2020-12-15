Stockton Ports Announce 2021 Field Staff

STOCKON, Calif - The Stockton Ports, together with the Oakland Athletics, have announced the 2021 coaching staff, led by new manager Rico Brogna. Alongside Brogna will be pitching coach Chris Smith, hitting coach Francisco Santana, assistant hitting coach Craig Conklin, head athletic trainer Nick Voelker, and sport performance coach Kevin Guild.

Brogna joins the Ports for his first season in the Oakland Athletics system. Brogna played nine seasons in the major leagues with the Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and Atlanta Braves. Brogna was drafted in the first round (26th) by the Detroit Tigers in the 1988 MLB Draft.

After his playing career, he spent one season as a minor league manager with the Arizona Diamondbacks, one season managing in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, and spent time in the front office with the Los Angeles Angels.

"I am so thrilled to become the manager of our Ports team for this upcoming 2021 baseball season in Stockton. I wish the season started tomorrow!" said Brogna. "The A's organization and our coaching staff very much look forward to bringing a team to Stockton that our entire Ports community will be proud of having and supporting all season. Baseball is back. I am personally honored, thankful, and humbled to have this special opportunity with the Oakland Athletics and Stockton Ports to serve. Go Ports!"

Chris Smith, who resides in Hesperia, CA, returns for a second season as the pitching coach for the Ports in 2021, after filling that role for the Ports in 2019. Smith played five seasons in the major leagues including stints with Boston, Milwaukee, and Oakland. He went 1-4 with a 5.41 ERA in 77 MLB games.

Francisco Santana will enter his first season as the hitting coach of the Ports. Santana spent the 2019 season with the Arizona A's and spent the previous two seasons in the Dominican Republic complex with the A's as the outfield and baserunning coach. He played five years in the New York Yankees organization, recording 12 homers and 100 RBI in 237 career MiLB games. Cont.

Craig Conklin joins the Ports as the assistant hitting coach. Conklin spent the 2019 season as a coach with the Las Vegas Aviators and the four seasons prior as the Southern California Area scout for the A's. Nick Voelker, originally part of the 2020 Ports coaching staff, will spend his first year in Stockton in 2021.

Voelker has spent time with the A's Arizona league affiliates and will enter his fourth season in 2021. Voelker earned his MS in Sport & Exercise Science from the University of Central Florida and his BS in Athletic Training from the University of Indianapolis.

Guild will join the Ports for his first season in 2021, having spent the past two seasons as the strength and conditioning coach for the Vermont Lake Monsters. Prior to joining the A's, Guild was the strength and conditioning coach at Keene High School. A graduate of Keene State College, Guild has also served as the Next College Student Athlete New Hampshire State Director.

"We are excited to welcome former major leaguer Rico Brogna as the new manager of the Ports," said Ports President Pat Filippone. "We can't wait to get the new and returning staff to Stockton and look forward to competing for a 12th California League championship in 2021."

The 2021 Ports schedule will be released at a later date. Ticket plans, suite rentals, and group outings are on sale for the 2021 season. To place your deposit or for more information, please visit Stocktonports.com or call the Ports' front office at 209-644-1900.

