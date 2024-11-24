Stockton Kings vs. South Bay Lakers - Game Highlights
November 24, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings YouTube Video
Check out the Stockton Kings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 24, 2024
- Remix Earn First Win of the Season, 129-116 - Rip City Remix
- South Bay Falls in Rematch Versus Stockton - South Bay Lakers
- Vipers Suffer 105-119 Loss to Capitanes - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Charge Defeated in Motor City - Cleveland Charge
- Squadron Drop Sunday Afternoon Matchup with Oklahoma City - Birmingham Squadron
- Last-Second Rally Drops Maine Celtics at Home - Maine Celtics
- Coats Knock out Knicks, 131-125 - Delaware Blue Coats
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Kings Stories
- Stockton Kings Conquer Santa Cruz Warriors
- Stockton Kings Sweep Salt Lake City Stars in Series
- Stockton Kings Defeat Salt Lake City Stars in Home Opener
- Stockton Kings Announce Roster for 2024-45 Season
- Stockton Kings Announce Coaches Clinic and 2024 G League Fan Fest Presented by Wilson