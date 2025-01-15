Stockton Kings vs. Salt Lake City Stars - Game Highlights

January 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 15, 2025

Tshiebwe Records 30/20 Game as Stars Capture Victory over Stockton - Salt Lake City Stars

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.