Stockton Kings Launch Theme Night Jersey Auction

May 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, have announced the launch of the team's theme night jersey auction. The auction will feature 25 game-worn and autographed pieces that were donned on various theme nights throughout the 2023-24 season, including Marvel and Hispanic Heritage night, as well as the team's City Edition jersey.

Benefitting the Stockton Sports Commission and United Way, bidding will take place on Metabilia for two weeks ending on June 7. Uniforms worn by two-way players Jordan Ford and Mason Jones, guard Colby Jones, forward Stanley Johnson, forward-center Skal Labissiere, and more will be available.

The Stockton Sports Commission promotes sports tourism and positive economic development within the City of Stockton through a variety of actions, programs and efforts to attract and encourage the hosting of sporting events in Stockton. A frequent collaborator of the Stockton Kings, United Way strives to address the educational needs and those for experiencing homelessness in the San Joaquin County community through analyzing those needs, investing in local nonprofit agencies, building awareness of important issues, creating partnerships and developing prevention-based programs aimed at stemming problems before they take root.

Visit stocktonkings.com/auctions for more information.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from May 21, 2024

Stockton Kings Launch Theme Night Jersey Auction - Stockton Kings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.