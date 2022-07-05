Stockton Falls Short in Final Home Game of 2022, 7-5

STOCKTON, Ca. - A late-game surge at Banner Island Ballpark fell just short as the Stockton Ports dropped the final home game of the 2022 season to the San Jose Giants, 7-5. Stockton's four-run seventh inning excited the 2,267 in attendance, but San Jose's bullpen bunkered down to secure the five-game sweep of the Ports heading into the final week of the season. Ramon Laureano finished his rehab stint in Stockton with a single in his final at-bat. The loss dropped Stockton to 43-83 overall and 18-42 in the second half, while San Jose improved to 72-54 overall and 32-28 in the second half of the California League's North Division.

San Jose started its scoring early, plating three in the first inning. Stockton starter Mitch Myers walked the leadoff man and then committed a throwing error to put men on second and first. Two batters later, a chopper off the bat of Victor Bericoto skipped into center field and brought home the first run. After Wade Meckler singled to load the bases, P.J. Hilson singled up the middle and San Jose secured a 3-0 lead they would never relinquish.

The Giants solidified their position with four runs in the third inning, all from two swings. After Meckler earned a one-out walk, Hilson powered an opposite-field home run just over the signage in right field to make it 5-0. Then, with two outs, Yorlis Rodriguez singled to set the stage for Ronaldo Flores, who launched a screaming line drive onto the berm in right. That two-run blast provided the eventual difference as San Jose stormed out to a 7-0 lead.

Stockton's comeback attempt began there. In the bottom of the third, Cameron Masterman singled with one out and Caeden Trenkle hit a ground-rule double to put two runners in scoring position. Danny Bautista then plated the Ports first run on an infield single to make it 7-1.

After the third inning, the Stockton relievers locked in. Tyler Baum pitched a 1-2-3 fourth, followed by Luke Anderson retiring six straight to bridge the fifth and sixth innings. Hunter Breault faced the minimum in the seventh and stranded the bases loaded in the eighth. Finally, Garrett Irvin tossed a scoreless ninth.

Meanwhile, the Stockton bats heated up in the seventh inning. Brennan Milone walked to lead off and then advanced to second base on a passed ball. Masterman then singled him home and Ramon Laureano put runners at the corners with a one-out single in the final at-bat of his rehab stint with Stockton. After Tommy Stevenson pinch-ran for Laureano, Trenkle brought home Masterman with a knock and Jhoan Paulino plated two more, two batters later, to make it 7-5. All four Stockton runs were off of Joe Kemlage (2-2), who earned the win for San Jose.

San Jose's Willian Suarez made sure the scoring stopped there. The right-hander struck out six in the final two frames and held Stockton scoreless to earn his first save of the season. Myers (4-9) took the loss for the Ports.

Stockton gets ready for its final road series of the season, beginning Tuesday at Modesto. The Nuts still have an outside chance of making the California League postseason, but would need to sweep Stockton in the remaining six games to have a chance. The Ports are 14-10 versus the Nuts this season, including a 4-2 record at John Thurman field. The first pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. and can be heard on your radio home of Ports baseball, Fox Sports AM 1280.

