Stingrays Weekly Report - March 22

March 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - After a 3-game sweep over Fort Wayne last weekend, the South Carolina Stingrays will look to continue their positive momentum with four more home games this week. The three-game streak is the third such run during the 2020-21 year for SC, who allowed just four total goals in the three victories. In scoring the first goal during each of the three contests, the Rays improved their record to 12-2-3 when they earn the opening goal.

This week South Carolina will begin by hosting the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, before playing the Orlando Solar Bears on three straight days this weekend. Wednesday's contest will be the 11th meeting of the season between the Stingrays and Icemen, with SC holding a 5-3-2 record in the previous 10 contests. The weekend's series with the Solar Bears represents the first matchups between the South Division rivals in North Charleston this season. South Carolina is still looking for their first victory over Orlando, having lost their previous two meetings at the Amway Center by identical 4-1 scores.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 15-12-6-2

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2, FORT WAYNE KOMETS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Goaltender Alex Dubeau made 19 saves in the second period and 38 overall in the game to give the South Carolina Stingrays a 2-1 win over the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Stingrays tallies in the victory came from forwards Andrew Cherniwchan and Mark Cooper, while Dan DeSalvo, Ryan Cook and Max Gottlieb earned assists.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, FORT WAYNE KOMETS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Five different scorers lit the lamp and goaltender Alex Dubeau made 37 saves as the South Carolina Stingrays earned their second straight win over the Fort Wayne Komets by a score of 5-1 on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Defender Max Gottlieb scored a goal and assisted on two others in the victory for South Carolina, while Dylan Steman added a goal and an assist and Zach Malatesta posted two helpers.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, FORT WAYNE KOMETS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Three power play goals and 32 saves from goaltender Hunter Shepard helped the South Carolina Stingrays pick up a 5-2 win over the Fort Wayne Komets Sunday afternoon which earned them a sweep of the weekend series between the two teams at North Charleston Coliseum. Justin Florek starred in the game for the Stingrays, scoring two power play goals and an assist, while Dan DeSalvo had a goal and an assist and Cole Ully notched three helpers.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, March 24 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Friday, March 26 - vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, March 27 - vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, March 28 - vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 12 - Cole Ully

Assists: 21 - Max Novak

Points: 29 - Cole Ully

Plus/Minus: Plus-6 - Dan DeSalvo, Max Novak, Cole Ully

Penalty Minutes: 89 - Cole Fraser

Shots On Goal: 88 - Justin Florek

Wins: 8 - Alex Dubeau

Goals Against Average: 2.52 - Alex Dubeau

Save Percentage: 0.915 - Hunter Shepard

DUBEAU DOES IT ALL

Second-year goaltender Alex Dubeau, who began his pro career with Fort Wayne in 2018-19, won back-to-back games over his former team with 38 saves on Friday and 37 stops Saturday night. The 26-year-old is 8-1-3 in 12 appearances with SC this season and ranks seventh in the ECHL with a 2.52 goals-against average and is 11th with a .914 save percentage.

GO WITH THE FLO

Forward Justin Florek tied for the team lead with four points in South Carolina's three wins last week, scoring three goals and an assist. All three of the Marquette, Mich. native's tallies came on the power play, including back-to-back game-winning goals on Saturday and Sunday. Florek now leads the Rays with three game-winning tallies this year as well as 88 shots on goal.

CAN'T STOP CRAIGHEAD

Forward Darien Craighead scored goals in back-to-back games for the Stingrays on Saturday and Sunday, increasing his season total to six tallies which ties him for fifth on the team. The Surrey, B.C. native is now also tied for the ECHL lead among rookies with three power play goals.

POWER PLAY SUCCESS

South Carolina scored five times on the man-advantage during their last two victories over Fort Wayne on Saturday and Sunday, going a combined 5-for-11 in the three wins (45.4%). The Rays have enjoyed sustained success on the man-advantage at home this season, totaling 19 power play goals in 19 games in North Charleston. SC ranks fifth in the ECHL with a success rate of 20.4% at home this year.

