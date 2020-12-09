Stingrays to Hold Virtual Teddy Bear Toss December 19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night promotion will take place on Saturday, December 19 presented by Crews Chevrolet.

While the annual event will take on a different look this year, the Rays will continue holding the fan-favorite tradition to benefit local nonprofits Sarah's Cares and Lowcountry Orphan Relief.

"The Teddy Bear Toss game is always one of our best promo nights," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "It's awesome to see the excitement from our fans. While it will be different this season, partnering with our friends at Crews Chevy to support these impactful initiatives always makes for a fun night."

Fans will have the opportunity to donate teddy bears leading up to the game at Crews Chevrolet and Frothy Beard Brewing Company starting on December 12.

On the day of the game, Saturday, December 19, fans are also encouraged to bring stuffed animals and toss their donation into the Crews Chevrolet vehicles as they arrive at the arena.

Alternatively, fans who wish to package a teddy bear and a ticket can do so through this link for $20!

For all donation methods, only new stuffed animals containing tags will be accepted.

Sarah's Cares collects teddy bears and donates them to local police departments, who bring them to the scene when they respond to an emergency. A teddy bear or stuffed animal helps distract and comfort them from what's happening, and their recovery is better.

Lowcountry Orphan Relief provides support services and aid to meet the needs of Lowcountry children identified as at-risk or suffering from abandonment, abuse and/or neglect.

The Stingrays and Swamp Rabbits will open the 2020-21 season on December 11 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

