Stingrays Slip Past Icemen in Shootout 2-1

March 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Alex Dubeau made 31 saves and stopped all three shots in the shootout to guide the South Carlina Stingrays to a 2-1 shootout victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Icemen earn a point on the road to open up the week.

Jacksonville scored first in the contest with three minutes left in the opening period. Newcomer Brandon Gignac won a battle along the boards and flipped a pass on the front door to Pascal Aquin. Aquin fielded the puck and lobbed it high into the net past the goaltender Alex Dubeau.

Stingrays evened the scored at 13:10 of the second period on the power play. Icemen netminder Kyle Keyser made a good first save on Justin Florek, but the rebound jumped behind him and it was knocked in by Brett Supinski for the tying tally.

For the remainder of regulation, both teams exchanged scoring chances, but both Keyser and Dubeau continued to make the necessary saves to keep the game tied after 60 minutes of play. Meanwhile in overtime, both teams received power play chances, but neither team could seal the game which sent the game to be decided in the shootout.

The only player to score in the shootout was South Carolina's Matthew Weis, while the Icemen were unable to beat Dubeau, and the Stingrays claimed the game 2-1.

Keyser was solid in the loss, making 30 saves.

The two teams meet again on Friday in North Charleston at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.