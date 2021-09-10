Stingrays Re-Sign Defenseman Tariq Hammond

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Tariq Hammond for the 2021-22 season.

The native of Calgary, Alberta returns to Charleston for his third season as a Stingray and fifth year in the pros. Hammond's skills on the ice and his leadership off the ice are valuable assets for the Stingrays.

"Tariq is an excellent leader who provides a great example day in and day out of what it takes to be a Stingray," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "He will be a key piece to our defensive corps this season, being heavily relied on in the defensive zone and on our penalty kill. We can't wait to have him back in Charleston and watch him develop even further."

Following four seasons at the University of Denver, Hammond filtered directly into professional hockey with the AHL's Binghamton Devils. After two seasons with the Devils, and a couple games in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder, Hammond has found a home in Charleston.

"The past two years in Charleston have been amazing. I love it here," said Hammond. "Coming back and already knowing the ins and outs of the city, team, and league, we will be able to get to work quickly. We were so close last season and all it has done is motivate us to be on the other side of the scoreboard, hoisting the Kelly Cup at the end."

Hammond's experience at the University of Denver shows he is a leader and knows what it takes to complete a championship run. He and the Pioneers won an NCAA championship his junior year, and he was named captain his senior season.

"I'm looking forward to coming in and being a leader on our quest for the Cup," Hammond added.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

