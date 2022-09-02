Stingrays Agree to Terms with Rookie Tarek Baker

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Tarek Baker for the 2022-23 season.

"Tarek has been a leader at every level he has played," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He is a competitor who works extremely hard and pays close attention to the details. His defensive responsibilities and offensive instincts will help make him successful at this level."

Baker, 25, completed a five-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he suited up for 164 games for the Badgers, accumulating 80 points on 29 goals and 51 assists. While at UW-Madison, the left-handed forward served as an alternate captain for two seasons before being named captain for his senior campaign. Baker helped Wisconsin win a Big Ten Regular Season Championship during the 2020-21 season.

"I've been a leader everywhere I've played," said Baker. "The ability to play my game with the Stingrays is what sparked my interest to play for South Carolina. Doing everything I can to help my team secure a victory is my top priority."

Prior to joining the Badgers, the native of Verona, WI played junior hockey from 2013-17, accumulating 90 points on 40 goals and 50 assists in 159 games between the Des Moines Buccaneers, Bloomington Thunder, and Sioux City Musketeers. Baker served as a captain and alternate captain in back-to-back seasons with the Thunder during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns. During the 2013-14 season, Baker joined Team USA in winning a Gold Medal at the U17 Five Nations Tournament.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 home campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

