Stingrays Add Pair of Forwards to Tryout Contracts

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that forwards Nate Pionk and Dominick Sacco have been added to the roster on tryout contracts.

Pionk, 25, is a native of Hermantown, Minn. and signed with the Huntsville Havoc of the SPHL earlier this offseason before signing his PTO with the Stingrays. He played his collegiate career at College of St. Scholastica, appearing in 82 games from 2017-21 and scoring 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists). The 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward was named Captain his junior and senior seasons. Nate's older brother, Neal Pionk, currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL. Neal has spent the last five seasons with the Jets and New York Rangers.

Sacco, 26, stands at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds and is a two-time NCAA III Champion from his time at St. Norbert College. He was named an alternate captain his junior year in 2018-19 and carried that into his senior season as well. The Brooklyn, NY native scored 37 goals and added 60 assists over 112 games in his four years from 2016-20. Sacco signed with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL earlier this summer.

Training camp presented by Ethos Athletic Club officially begins this Friday, October 15th for the Stingrays at the Carolina Ice Palace.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

