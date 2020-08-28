Stingrays Add Georgia Native Connor Moore on Defense

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Connor Moore for the 2020-21 season.

Moore, 23, will begin his pro career as a rookie with the Rays after completing a 4-year run at Boston College in the Hockey East. Last season as a senior, Moore appeared in all but one of the Eagles' 34 games and posted nine points with two goals, seven assists, and a +9 rating while leading the club in blocked shots for the third time in four years with 44.

"I am very excited to have Connor sign with the Stingrays," said the team's Head Coach Ryan Blair. "We are getting another great hockey player and person. He is a versatile defenseman that has the ability to play in all situations. I'm excited to watch Connor develop and I think he has a lot of potential to grow."

The Cumming, Ga. native totaled 139 games during his four seasons with Boston College from 2016-2020 and accounted for 45 points on nine goals and 36 assists. He was part of two teams that won Hockey East Regular Season Championships (2017-18, 2019-20) and had a career-high 17 points (5g, 12a) in 37 games as a sophomore in 2017-18.

"When I first talked to Coach Blair earlier this summer, he was really adamant about me getting down there," Moore said. "I could tell how much he wanted me to be a part of the South Carolina Stingrays and that's something that goes a long way for me. After that, I talked to him probably three or four times before I made my decision, but it was a no-brainer for me to sign. Getting back closer to home is exciting for me as I have been in Boston for the last eight or nine years so I'm super pumped to get down there and get back to some warmer weather."

Moore also said he's looking forward to the chance to play games in the South Division and noted that suiting up for a contest against the Atlanta Gladiators in Duluth, Georgia would be a unique opportunity to play in front of friends and family.

"It's definitely going to be a special moment when I get out there," Moore said on potentially playing at the Infinite Energy Center. "I went to a couple of games there after the Thrashers left town because that was the only team that was still around. It will be pretty neat to have almost like a home game for me because I'm going to have so many family members there, but it will be a really cool experience and I can't wait for it."

Prior to his time at BC, the 5-foot-11, 171-pound blueliner played junior hockey with the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and attended prep school at the Brooks School for three years from 2012-15.

