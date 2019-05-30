Stingers Victorious in Home Opener

Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers continue to swing the bat as they win their home opener 7-2 against the Mankato Moondogs.

Polo Portela (Cumberland) started on the mound for the Stingers. Mankato jumped out to an early two-run lead in the top the first. Portela settled down there after sending the Moondogs down in order the next four innings.

The Stingers scored in four of the eight innings they played. Daniel Walsh (Sacramento City) and Brock Anderson (North Dakota State) did most of the scoring with two runs apiece. Dylan Criquet-Danielson (NIACC) led the team with two hits and one run scored.

John Bezdicek (Southwest Minnesota State) came in and pitched the last two innings for the Stingers. Bezdicek gave up one hit, striking out six and allowing zero runs.

The Stingers make their way back to Mankato, Thursday May 30th for the third game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

