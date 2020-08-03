Stingers Sweep Honkers with 2-1 Win

(Rochester, M.N.)- It took a gritty performance from the pitching staff, but the Stingers found a way to top Rochester 2-1 and sweep the series.

It was a pitchers duel back and forth for most of the way as Willmar's starter Trevor Divinski and Rochester's starter Larson Kinderich traded blows back and forth on the mound.

Kinderich was sensational, throwing six innings, allowing no runs on just one hit. Divisnki was solid as well, but gave up one big hit, a solo home run to Aaron Simmons in the third. For Simmons, it was his first hit of the season. However, Divniski did not concede another run and only gave up three hits total.

However, as soon as Kinderich left, the Stingers jumped at the Honkers' bullpen. Willmar tallied two runs off of Kragen Kechley, the Rochester reliever in the seventh. Jayson Newman, Chase Stanke and Cesar Lopez all grabbed hits in the inning, but two big Rochester errors aided Willmar in getting their first lead of the game.

In the bottom half of the inning, Rochester had a chance to recapture the lead. Two batters walked for Rochester against Wyatt Thompson before another batter walked against Eric Romo. However, Romo rallied to get the final two outs of the inning and escape unscathed.

Rochester would have one more real chance in the ninth, getting runners at second and third. However, Jayson Newman came in to strike out the final two batters of the game and earn his second save of the season.

Willmar moves to 18-10 on the season and finish the year 6-1 against the Honkers. The Stingers continue their road trip tomorrow at Mankato to clash with the MoonDogs. First pitch set for 6:35.

