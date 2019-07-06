Stingers Lose to Rox
July 6, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
St. Cloud - The Stingers lose to St. Cloud in the opener of a two-game series. The Stingers are seeking their first win of the second half as they are 0-3 to start.
Bradley Kinsey (Pittsburg State) made the start for the Stingers. He was solid on the mound through 6.1 innings. Kinsey gave up six hits, one earned run, and struck out six batters.
It was another low scoring game for the Stingers. They were held to four hits in the game. The Stingers scored their only run of the game in the second inning. James Gamble (UNLV) scored Noah Haupt (New Mexico State) from second base on a single to right field. 1-0 Stingers. Gamble tallied half of the Stingers hits before leaving the game with an injury while running the bases. Gamble was later replaced by Andrew Lucas (Northridge) in center field.
The Stingers got into a jam in the fourth inning when they loaded the bases with zero outs. The Rox only scored one run in the inning as Kinsey sent down the next three batters in order. 1-1 tied ballgame. Bryant Claunch (North Alabama) came into pitch for Willmar in the seventh to get the Stingers out of a bases loaded jam.
Willmar was unable to score any runs from the second inning on. The Rox strung together a few hits in the bottom of the ninth to walk the Stingers off in St. Cloud. The Rox stole the game from the Stingers 2-1. St. Cloud will make their way to Bill Taunton Stadium tonight for the series finale. First pitch 7:05pm CT.
