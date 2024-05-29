Stingers Erupt in Target Score Time to Spoil BlackJacks' Home Opener

The Edmonton Stingers may be enjoying the role of spoiler.

Edmonton beat Ottawa 92-84 in the BlackJacks' home opener at The Arena at TD Place on Wednesday, running away with the victory after entering Target Score Time tied at 81.

The Stingers improved to 2-0 on the year after taking down the Surge in front of a CEBL-record crowd in Calgary's first home game. Ottawa, meanwhile, dropped to 0-2.

