Stingers Defeat Bucks in Series Opener

Waterloo, Iowa - The Stingers bounce back after Sunday's loss to take Game 1 in Waterloo, 6-3.

William Hamiter got things started in the first with an RBI single to score Carter Howell.

Waterloo scored twice in the third after putting together a two-out rally. Jalen Smith knocked in Sam Biller on a sac fly, and Joshua Kasevich scored Chris Seng on a groundout.

In the fifth, Jakob Newton hit a two-run double, but an unorthodox one. Shortstop Kasevich and second baseman Smith both dive for the ball, and it careened away from both of them toward first base. Howell and Grant Kerry scored on the infield double.

Drey Dirksen scored a run in the seventh on a wild pitch by Logan Jones, Newton knocked in Grant Kerry on a double in the eighth and Howell knocked in Tate Meiners with a single.

Josh Wintroub earned his first win of the year, going six innings and allowing five hits, two earned runs, one walk and three strikeouts. Jon Mocherman got the three-inning save and only allowed one earned run.

Willmar is off Tuesday due to the Dream Showcase. The second and final game of the series is Wednesday, Aug. 4.

