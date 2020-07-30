Stingers Complete Sweep of MoonDogs in Willmar ThursdayÃÂ

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers completed their two-game sweep of the Mankato MoonDogs with a 5-4 win in Willmar Thursday.

Brooks LeeÂ supplied the Stingers game-winning at bat, with a pinch-hit single to scoreÂ Deylan PigfordÂ in the bottom of the eighth. It gave Willmar a 5-4 lead that they closed the door on in the ninth.

The Stingers took an early, 2-0, lead in the first inning. An RBI single fromÂ Brennan McKenzieÂ and double byÂ Cesar LopezÂ scored the runs.

Making his MoonDogs debut,Â Dew StahlÂ made his presence felt in his first plate appearance with a single to scoreÂ Jake ThompsonÂ in the second inning. However, it wasn't long before the Stingers countered.Â Â In the bottom half, a sacrifice fly restored their two-run advantage, 3-1.

Griffin CheneyÂ padded the Stingers lead with another run scored on aÂ Tyler WilberÂ sacrifice fly in the fourth that made it 4-1 Stingers.

Then, the Dogs scored three consecutive runs to tie the game, 4-4.Â Danny BorgstromÂ andÂ Michael CurialleÂ had RBIs in the fifth to bring the Dogs within one. In the sixth,Â Dylan PhillipsÂ tied the game with a double down the right field line to score his Kansas State teammate,Â Zach Kokoska.

Lee's pinch-hit heroics put the Stingers up one in the eighth andÂ Jonathan BrandÂ earned his first save of the summer for Willmar in the ninth. It sealed the series sweep for the Stingers with a 5-4 victory in the series' second game.

It was close game in Willmar, Thursday. The Stingers edged the MoonDogs in hits, 12-10, and were slightly better defensively, with one error to Mankato's two.

Stinger reliever,Â Landon Green, got his first win of the season. He pitched a perfect eighth for the Stingers to get them hitting where they took the lead in the bottom half and ultimately won it in the ninth.

Jared MilchÂ started his fourth game on the hill for the MoonDogs Thursday. The southpaw from Stony Brook University went six complete innings. Milch gave up nine hits and four runs while walking one and striking out three. In relief,Â Andre GranilloÂ made his third appearance of the summer and pitched the next two frames. In the eighth, Granillo allowed the run that won it for the Stingers

The Mankato MoonDogs (10-15) begin a new two-game series in Iowa against the Waterloo Bucks (16-8) tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m.

