Stingers Auction Generates over $9,000 for Area Food Shelf

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers and the Kandiyohi County Area Associates of Thrivent teamed up to raise dollars again for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf through a jersey auction. This year's Jerseys Off Our Backs Auction presented by Financial Professionals Benjamin Munsch & Andy Boersma set an all-time record high for dollars raised...again! In 2019 over $7,300 was raised which was the record high, that is until the calendar turned to 2020.

Stingers fans and sponsors showcased their unbelievable generosity raising $9,045 for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf by placing bids on the authentic, game worn, retro style jerseys used throughout the 2020 season. This partnership with the Kandiyohi County Area Associates and the Stingers has raised over $59,000 for the Food Shelf since the inaugural season in 2010.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about this year's auction and the kindness shown by everyone who participated by purchasing a jersey," said Alana Ziehl, Executive Director of the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. "Your donations truly are making a difference for the 2,000+ individuals we serve each month right here in Kandiyohi County."

At the Food Shelf, cash is king in terms of making the greatest impact. For every dollar that is donated, $10 worth of food can be purchased through the Food Bank and Second Harvest Heartland. Because of that buying power, the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf has been able to purchase an astonishing $590,000+ worth of food to provide for individuals and families thanks to the dollars generated from the eleven years of auctions.

"When we started this promotion back in 2010, I couldn't have imagined the success and dollars generated that we've seen," said Benjamin Munsch, Financial Consultant with the Kandiyohi County Area Associates of Thrivent. "Seeing how generous Stingers fans, in Willmar and across the country, have been in support of the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf makes us extremely proud. This initiative has made a substantial impact in West Central Minnesota and we are very thankful to have raised nearly $60,000 or $600,000 worth of food over the past 10 years together."

Neighbors Helping Neighbors: The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf provides the opportunity for neighbors to come together through donations, fundraising, food drives and volunteering to provide for the hungry. Since 1982, they have made it their mission to help relieve the suffering from hunger by providing food assistance. An average of 650 households are served each month with a food order and an additional 100 individuals picking up produce items each day. An average household will take home between 60-90 pounds of food per month depending upon what items they select.

