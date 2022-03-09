Stingers Announce 2022 Field Manager

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce Freddy Smith as the new Field Manager for the upcoming 2022 season. Smith will become the seventh manager in the team's 12-year history.

He is no stranger to the Northwoods League, spending his past two summers with the Waterloo Bucks. During his time with the Bucks, he served as the infield coach/hitting instructor and helped lead the team to a 2020 Minnesota/Iowa Pod Championship and a Great Plains Division playoff appearance in 2021.

Some of the other highlights while Smith was in Waterloo consist of a league best .277 team batting average and league best in runs scored with 6.9 per game in 2021.

Smith is currently in his first year as an assistant coach at the University of Hawaii under head coach Rich Hill.

"He's made an immediate impact here at the University of Hawaii and is a big reason for our early season success," Hawaii Head Coach Rich Hill said. "Freddy has a great feel for the game and has a real gift of connection with players."

Prior to his time with the Rainbow Warriors, Smith served two years as the Director of Player Development at California State University-Northridge (CSUN). Freddy played college baseball at El Camino College, CA and then transferred to CSUN where he finished his playing career with the Matadors.

Freddy and the Stingers front office will now look to hire two assistant coaches in upcoming weeks in preparation for the 13th season in Willmar.

