Stingers Announce 2019 Opening Night Guest and Promotional Schedule

April 24, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that former Minnesota Twin LaTroy Hawkins will be the Opening Night guest to commemorate the start of the 10th Anniversary season. Hawkins will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the 2019 Home Opener presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29th at Bill Taunton Stadium against the Mankato MoonDogs.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet Hawkins, take photos and get his autograph when gates open at 6 pm for the Home Opener presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. The first 500 fans through the gates will also receive a 2019 magnet schedule and be treated to a post-game fireworks show courtesy of J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

Hawkins was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 7th Round of the 1991 Major League Baseball draft out of West Side High School in Gary, IN. Hawkins made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins at the age of 22 against the Baltimore Orioles on April 29, 1995. He went on to pitch nine seasons for the Twins (1995-2003) making 366 appearances and helping the Twins win two straight American League Central Division Championships in 2002 and 2003. Hawkins played 21 seasons of major league baseball with 11 different franchises and ranks 10th on baseball's all-time list in appearances with 1,042. He is also one of 13 relievers in MLB history to record at least one save against all 30 teams.

The Stingers 10th Anniversary season will again feature some unique and familiar promotional nights throughout the summer. For a full list of the promotional schedule, click here: 2019 Promotional Schedule.

Single game tickets for the Stingers 10th Anniversary Season will go on sale starting Friday, May 3rd at 10:00 am. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at willmarstingers.com, the Stingers tickets office located at Bill Taunton Stadium or by calling 320-222-2010.

The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

