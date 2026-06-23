Still Looking for a Goal? Look No Further Than Alex Morgan

Published on June 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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Watch the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f. June 26 at 8PM ET on Prime Video. And don't miss the NWSL, back in action on July 3rd!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 23, 2026

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