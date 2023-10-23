Stik Life Announces Exciting Partnership With Motor City Rockers Hockey Team

October 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser - Stik Life, a leading lifestyle and athletic brand, is thrilled to announce an exhilarating partnership with the Motor City Rockers hockey team. This collaborative venture marks an exciting new chapter for both Stik Life and the Motor City Rockers, as they join forces to support the sport of ice hockey and the vibrant community surrounding it.

About Stik Life: Stik Life, known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and promoting an active lifestyle, is delighted to bring its dedication to excellence to the world of professional hockey. Founded on the principle of inspiring individuals to live life to the fullest, Stik Life has developed a wide range of high-quality athletic and lifestyle products.

The Motor City Rockers: The Motor City Rockers, a beloved hockey team in the heart of our community, have consistently demonstrated their passion for the sport, thrilling fans with their exceptional skill, teamwork, and dedication. As a pivotal member of the local sports scene, the team has long been a source of pride for the community.

A Winning Partnership: This partnership between Stik Life and the Motor City Rockers brings together two entities with a shared commitment to excellence, teamwork, and community engagement. As part of this exciting collaboration, Stik Life will proudly serve as a key sponsor for the Motor City Rockers, offering invaluable support and resources that will contribute to the team's ongoing success.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Dasher Board Sponsorship: Stik Life's branding will prominently feature on the arena's dasher boards, providing a dynamic backdrop for every thrilling game played by the Motor City Rockers. This prime advertising space will showcase the brand's commitment to supporting the local sports community.

Team Track Suits: Stik Life will supply the Motor City Rockers with stylish and functional team tracksuits, ensuring that the players not only look their best but also have top-quality athletic apparel to enhance their performance both on and off the ice.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.