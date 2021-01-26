Stewart Loaned to Birmingham, Howie Returns to Columbus

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are announcing two roster moves today pertaining to the loan/call-up list.

Goaltender Hayden Stewart has been called up to the Birmingham Bulls. Defenseman Jake Howie has been waived by the Pensacola Ice Flyers and returns to the River Dragons roster.

Howie has appeared in seven games with the Ice Flyers this season, totaling six penalty minutes and three shots on goal. Pensacola is 4-2-1 this season when Howie has dressed in the lineup.

Stewart is making his second appearance in the SPHL this season after previously being called up by the Knoxville Ice Bears. In that short stint in early January he appeared in one game for Knoxville, a 6-3 loss to the Macon Mayhem. Previously, Stewart has spent part of the last 2 years in Knoxville and Macon appearing in 28 games and boasting a record of 10-10-4.

