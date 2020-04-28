Steven Swavely on Facebook Live Today at 4:00 p.m.

April 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Reading Royals forward Steven Swavely is our guest on Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals today at 4:00 p.m. Bring your questions for Steven, who recently completed his fourth season with Reading. The Muhlenberg High School graduate will talk about the fun he had this season, we'll preview the upcoming 20th anniversary season and take our best shot at some "quarantivity" questions.

