Steven Leonard Named SPHL & Paylocity Player of the Week

January 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is also the SPHL Player of the Week... Steven Leonard!

Leonard stepped back into the lineup on Friday night after returning from a recent ECHL call-up with the Iowa Heartlanders, and the five-foot-eleven forward dominated for the Dawgs. On the night of his 29th birthday in Macon, Leonard exploded with a hat trick plus an assist in the 7-3 comeback win over the Mayhem, marking his first professional hat trick. On Saturday night, the Rockaway Park, New York native continued his impressive play with two more goals, including the game-winning goal in the final second of overtime to seal a 5-4 victory for the Dawgs at Huntsville.

Leonard now has seven goals and five assists this season for Roanoke, and the veteran forward is now the second Dawg to be named the league's player of the week this season!

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.