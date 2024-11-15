Stephen Thompson Went off for 40 PTS, 5 REB & 6 3PM in EXPLOSIVE Career-High Game!
November 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd YouTube Video
Check out the Wisconsin Herd Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 15, 2024
- Spurs Defeat Legends in Home Opener, 119-96 - Austin Spurs
- Walker's Career Night Not Enough as Legends Fall to Austin Spurs - Texas Legends
- Vipers Split Series with Birmingham After 117-79 Victory - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Squadron Fall to Vipers in Second Game of Back-To-Back - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Bested by Skyforce - Cleveland Charge
- Greensboro Swarm Win Opening Week at Home - Greensboro Swarm
- Osceola Magic Drop Second Game of Back-To-Back to Mexico City Capitanes 107-98 - Osceola Magic
- Knicks Drop Maine Celtics in Home Opener - Maine Celtics
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Oshkosh Native Blake Marquardt - Wisconsin Herd
- 2024-25 Windy City Bulls Home Games to be Broadcast on Chicago Sports Network - Windy City Bulls
- Mangas Scores 30 in Mad Ants Home Opener - Indiana Mad Ants
- Iowa Wolves Remain Undefeated at 4-0 - Iowa Wolves
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Jamal Bieniemy - Wisconsin Herd
- Swarm Announce Blue Ridge Companies to Present Opening Night - Greensboro Swarm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.