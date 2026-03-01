Stephen Eustáquio 70 MPH SCREAMER! Blink and You Miss It

Published on March 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio scored his first goal in Major League Soccer on Saturday night and it was a screamer from 25+ yards away which topped 70 mph en route to beating Houston Dynamo FC keeper.







