Stephan Making a Comeback with Black Bears

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears announced today the signing of winger, Kyle Stephan, to a 4-game professional tryout contract. The 29-year-old is looking to make his comeback to competitive hockey and will make his professional debut with the Black Bears.

Stephan is a native from Barrie, Ontario, but spent time all across Canada as a youth player, playing for teams such as the Barrie Colts, Banff Bears, and Newmarket Hurricanes. In 2014, Stephan came to the United States as a member of the Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees, playing in the NAHL.

He chose to attend college at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, and played all four years. The Yellow Jackets play in the Atlantic Hockey Association (conference) and are members at the NCAA DI level. Stephan appeared in 116 games across his four seasons, playing in 37 as a junior. In that same season, the winger was able to post 27 points, 11 goals and 16 assists.

Stephan will not count towards to the Black Bears 19-man roster, per league rules of the 4-game PTO agreement. At the end of the fourth game, the Black Bears must either sign Stephan to a full contract, extend another PTO, or release him on waivers.

