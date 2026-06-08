Stefan Stojanovic Earns Second Goal of the Round Nomination

Published on June 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn FC Men's forward Stefan Stojanovic has been nominated for the Prinx Tires USL Cup Goal of the Round following his strike in Sunday's 5-1 rout of Portland Hearts of Pine, with fan voting now open to crown the winner. Voting closes at midnight ET on Wednesday, with the winner announced at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Stojanovic earned the nod with a right-footed rocket from outside the box into the bottom-left corner during first-half stoppage time to put Brooklyn up 3-1. Midfielder Malik Pinto supplied the assist, finding the forward on the edge of the area before Stojanovic did the rest. It was one of two goals on the day for him, a clinical display in which both of his shots on target found the net, and he created three chances for teammates.

It is the second goal honor nomination of the year for the in-form forward, who earned a USL Championship Goal of the Week nod earlier in the season for a composed finish away at Miami FC.

The brace helped Brooklyn keep pace at the top of Group 5. The Men sit second on six points, just a single point behind leaders Hartford Athletic, with one group match to play. Only the seven group winners and one wild-card team advance to the single-elimination knockout stage. Brooklyn's final group match is away at Rhode Island FC on Saturday, July 11 (7:30 PM ET).

The Goal of the Round winner is decided entirely by fan vote, so every click counts. Vote Now for Stef before voting closes at midnight ET on Wednesday.

Brooklyn FC Men next take the pitch away at Louisville City FC for a league contest on Saturday, June 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET, streaming live on ESPN+.







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