Steeves Backstops 'bolts To 20th Home Win Of Season

Evansville, In.: Behind a 29-save performance from Zane Steeves, timely goals would lead the Thunderbolts to a 2-1 win over the Birmingham Bulls on Friday night at Ford Center, as Evansville heads into the playoffs with a 20-8 record on Ford Center ice in the regular season. Details on date(s), opponent, and time for the first home game of the playoffs at Ford Center will be announced after seeding is finalized on Saturday night.

Evansville trailed early in the game, as Jared Bethune opened the scoring at 9:30 of the first period. On a power play chance later in the period, Scott Kirton tied the game up at 1-1 from Tanner Butler and Matt Dorsey. Following a scoreless second period, and many great saves by both goaltenders, Evansville broke through at 9:50 of the third period as Felix Sasser scored from Butler and Conner Jean to give Evansville a 2-1 lead. The Bulls would pull goaltender Hayden Stewart and had a late power play to go on a 6-on-4 attack, however the Thunderbolts held on to win 2-1.

Kirton and Sasser each finished with one goal, Butler tallied two assists, and Zane Steeves stopped 29 of 30 shots for his 13th win of the season. With Knoxville defeating Roanoke tonight, the Thunderbolts can still climb into 4th place and gain home-ice advantage on Saturday with a win of any kind in Birmingham, and another Roanoke regulation loss to Knoxville. The Thunderbolts and Bulls meet again on Saturday, April 8th in Pelham.

