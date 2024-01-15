Steeves' 52 Saves Not Enough as Ice Bears Fall in OT

Dylan Johnson scored at 3:32 of the overtime period and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Birmingham Bulls 3-2 at the Pelham Civic Complex Monday afternoon.

The Ice Bears have lost 12 straight. Birmingham bounced back from a loss to Quad City on Saturday night.

Troy MacTavish fed the puck up the middle for an entry pass to Johnson. The pass was deflected, but made its way through Daryk Dubé-Plouffe and sat for Johnson in the zone. He skated to the slot and beat Zane Steeves glove side to end the game.

Seth Ensor tied the game for Knoxville in the third period when he skated up the right wing, powered his way through the right circle and made his way in front of the net where he slid a backhand by Drennon Atherton for his third of the season.

Birmingham took the lead early when Josh Harris scored from in front just 28 seconds into the game. Drake Glover slipped the puck from the trapezoid to Harris, who beat Steeves under his left arm.

Dawson McKinney tied the game for Knoxville less than two minutes later. Ensor sent the puck up the left wing and McKinney maneuvered his way towards the crease. His initial attempt from in front was deflected by Tucker Firth wide of the net, but McKinney sent the puck back towards the crease from the back wall, bouncing it off of Atherton and into the net at 2:22.

Joshua Karlsson turned the puck over in front of the crease and MacTavish took advantage to score at 1:30 of the third to put the Bulls up 2-1.

Steeves finished with 52 saves. Atherton stopped 19 shots for Knoxville.

Knoxville is at Quad City Friday night. The Bulls visit Fayetteville on Friday.

